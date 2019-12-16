Briefly Noted: Mission collecting Deffenbaugh/Waste Management trash and recycling bins this week

Mission collecting former trash/recycling roll carts from Deffenbaugh/Waste Management. Mission is still collecting roll carts from its former trash/recycling provider, Deffenbaugh/Waste Management. The city of Mission has switched its residential trash and recycling services from Deffenbaugh/Waste Management to WCA. As of the end of the day Dec. 11, most of the Deffenbaugh/Waste Managment roll carts have been collected from homes that have Monday and Tuesday collection days. More information is on the city’s website, but the city of Mission has provided the following instructions to residents on the process of returning the old roll carts to Deffenbaugh/Waste Management:

If your collection day is Monday or Tuesday, and your trash or recycling roll cart was not collected, place them out on your next service day and provide your address to Neighborhood Services by calling 913-676-8358.

If your collection day is Thursday or Friday, set out both your Deffenbaugh/Waste Management trash and recycling carts at the curb for service and collection. Set out both carts, even if they do not need service. If your carts are missed and not collected, please leave them out at the curb until they are collected.

Once your Deffenbaugh/Waste Management carts have been collected, you may begin using your WCA carts.

Shawnee Mission seeking volunteers for Facilities and Finance Committee. The Shawnee Mission School District is looking for volunteers for the newly established “Facilities and Finance Committee.” The committee is comprised of nine community members — one selected by each of the seven school board members plus two members of the school board. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31.

Johnson County Library locations open on Monday. Johnson County Library locations will be open regular service hours Monday. However, the three Friends of Johnson County Library bookstores will be closed.