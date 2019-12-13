Briefly Noted: Rep. Stephanie Clayton files for Kansas Senate

Rep. Stephanie Clayton officially files for Kansas Senate by petition. Rep. Stephanie Clayton has filed for the office of Kansas Senate, District 7, by petition. “Voters are excited about the progress that we have made through our reversal of the Brownback Tax Experiment, the restoration of constitutional funding to K-12 education, and the many improvements that our Governor has made to the state,” Clayton said in a statement. “They want a strong leader with a proven record of championing investment in public education, tax reform, and increased government transparency representing them in the Senate.” Clayton is facing former Kansas Democratic Party Executive Director Ethan Corson in the race for the nomination.

House passes legislation backed by Rep. Sharice Davids to lower cost of prescription drugs. Rep. Sharice Davids on Thursday voted to pass legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs for families across Kansas’ Third District. The Lower Drug Costs Now Act, H.R. 3, gives Medicare the power to negotiate with drug companies for lower drug prices, and makes those lower prices available even to those with private insurance. “When Kansans go to the pharmacy to pick up their medication, they deserve a fair deal on their drug prices,” Davids said. “This legislation will lower costs for Kansans and stop drug companies from gouging consumers, while saving patients and taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars over the next few years.” Non-partisan analysis from the Congressional Budget Office found that this legislation will save taxpayers $456 billion in Medicare Part D Spending from 2023-2029. The Office of the Actuary found that it will save households $158 billion and private businesses $46 billion from 2020 to 2029.

Kansas and Missouri Moms Demand Action chapters hosting candlelight vigil to honor victims and survivors of gun violence. Volunteers with the Kansas and Missouri chapters of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, part of Everytown for Gun Safety, will gather on Saturday with community members, Grandparents Against Gun Violence and Students Demand Action for an event to honor the seven-year mark of the Sandy Hook School shooting, which took the lives of 20 children and six educators, as well as all victims and survivors of gun violence. The vigil takes place from 5;30 to 7 p.m. at 43rd and State Line Road in Kansas City, Kansas.