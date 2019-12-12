Lenexa acquiring property along Quivira Road for street improvements

Lenexa is acquiring right-of-way access for construction improvements along Quivira Road.

City leaders on Dec. 3 agreed to move forward with acquisition of lands by condemnation of property abutting Quivira Road between 75th Street and 87th Street Parkway. The city requires easements and rights-of-way for construction improvements.

The approved ordinance authorizes the City’s property acquisition counsel to file a condemnation petition with the district court to acquire the easements and rights-of-way necessary for the project. The project requires property from four tracts, but only three will be included in the condemnation proceedings because the city acquired one tract before filing for condemnation, according to city documents.

City staff noted that Lenexa will continue to negotiate the acquisitions for each of the other tracts during the condemnation process and remove any tracts from the proceedings as they are acquired. This step in the process will take about 90 days and will not affect the timeline for the project, which is scheduled to begin spring 2020, according to city documents.

Last year, a study looking into improvements for Quivira Road noted that walking and bicycling could be improved by adding bike lanes and widening trails and walkways along and connecting to the corridor. Trail connections to Turkey Creek trail and to Hidden Woods Park south of 83rd Street were also part of discussions at the time.

The Lenexa city council unanimously agreed to begin the condemnation process. There was no discussion or public comment.