Fundraiser seeks support for family of I-35 crash victim who leaves behind pregnant wife, 3 children

Friend of Jesse Miller, the 31-year-old Edgerton man who was killed when his van struck a semi on the side of I-35 in Merriam Tuesday, have launched an online fundraiser to support his wife and young family.

Miller’s wife Lisamarie is currently expecting the couple’s fourth child. He leaves behind two daughters, Avery and Charlotte, and one son, Jettison.

Bianca Sisillo, the Overland Park resident who helped organize the GoFundMe drive, says they’re hoping to raise $50,000 to pay for Miller’s funeral and provide financial support during Lisamarie’s pregnancy.

“[We] want Lisamarie to know she has nothing to worry about during the remainder of her pregnancy and during the difficult months ahead,” Sisillo wrote.

Miller worked for Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning. The family belong to Countryside Christian Church.

You can make a donation to the campaign through GoFundMe here.