Edgerton man identified as deceased in crash on I-35 in Merriam

Jesse S. Miller, 31, of Edgerton, has been identified as the man killed in a seven-car accident on I-35 in Merriam earlier this week.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s investigation into the crash suggests a tractor-trailer was disabled on the highway near the northbound exit to 67th Street at about 10:40 a.m. when the incident occurred. Though the semi was pulled over onto the shoulder, part of the vehicle was jutting out into the active traffic lane. Miller, who was driving an Econoline van, struck the back of the semi as he traveled north. As the van swung into traffic following the initial collision, it triggered a chain reaction that involved five other vehicles.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. Two of the other drivers of vehicles involved in the wrecks sustained suspected serious injuries, while a passenger in one of the vehicles sustained minor injuries.

The 38-year-old who was driving the tractor-trailer is a resident of Mission, according to the KHP log.

The highway was partially closed until about 4 p.m. Tuesday as responders worked to clean up the scene and carry out their investigation into the crash.