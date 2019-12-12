Briefly Noted: Overland Park mother whose son was shot by police officer pushing for more transparency

Sheila Albers pushing for more transparency, better protocols after son’s death. Two years after her son was shot and killed by an Overland Park police officer after they were called to respond to his mental health crisis, Sheila Albers is still working to “set a precedent” in an effort to prevent similar incidents in the future. She has formed a group called JOCO United, to address some of these concerns and create more transparency. She and her family have reached a $2.3 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against the city. The Overland Park Police Department has added body cameras for their officers and published a web page on mental health services. Albers told KCUR she is pushing for the police department to have a public safety community advisory board. Councilmember Paul Lyons, who has said he’s unsure if the advisory board is necessary, was slated to propose a mental health task force at the committee meeting Wednesday. [Two years after police killed her teen, this Overland Park mom’s fight for reform isn’t over — KCUR]

First Wreaths Across America event set for Saturday at Johnson County Memorial Gardens in Overland Park. Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit dedicated to honoring fallen veterans with the laying of wreaths on headstones, is hosting its first National Wreaths Across America Day event in Johnson County on Saturday at Johnson County Memorial Gardens at 11200 Metcalf. Local volunteers and veterans groups have prepared for the event, which is free and open to the public.

Shawnee asks motorists to help crews prepare for snow removal. With the winter weather setting in, the city of Shawnee has released tips for residents with vehicles on how they can help crews prepare for snow removal. A map of the city’s progress on snow removal is on the city website. In the meantime, the city shared the following tips in its newsletter: