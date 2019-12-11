Your Health: Natural supplements to support overall health

Cold and flu season is upon us, which means we could all use some extra support for our immune system. Natural supplements can be a safe way to support your overall health by giving your body the boost it needs to ward off illness.

Megan Schlick, ND, naturopathic doctor with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission Holistic Care, outlines her top recommendations for natural supplements in the areas of sleep, pain, immunity and brain function. The full article is available on MyHealthKC, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.