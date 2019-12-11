‘The evidence is overwhelming’: Rep. Davids says she will vote for Trump’s impeachment

Following House leaders’ announcement Tuesday that they were introducing two articles of impeachment against President Trump related to his dealings with Ukraine, Rep. Sharice Davids issued a statement indicating that she planned to vote in favor of impeachment.

In the statement, Davids said while she had not come to Congress with an interest in impeaching a president, the evidence presented during hearings the past few weeks led her to conclude that Trump had abused his power.

The full statement is below:

The evidence uncovered by the House impeachment inquiry is overwhelming. And the facts are uncontested. President Trump used the office of the Presidency to solicit foreign interference in our elections for his own personal, political benefit. He pressured Ukraine’s President to investigate his political rival, while withholding millions in taxpayer-funded aide to Ukraine. And since this information came to light, President Trump has defied congressional subpoenas, withholding critical documents and testimony. After careful deliberation, I plan to vote for the articles of impeachment that have been brought forward against the President. This is not an action I take lightly. It is not what I came to Congress to do. But I took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, and I take that responsibility very seriously. It remains my top priority to deliver results for the people of Kansas. Just this morning we reached a bipartisan agreement on the USMCA that will bolster Kansas’ economy and support our workers. Later this week, the House will vote on a historic piece of legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs for Kansas families. Today is a sad day for our country. But we must continue to make progress on the issues impacting Kansas’ Third District, and that is exactly what I intend to do.

The House is expected to take up the vote on the articles of impeachment next week.