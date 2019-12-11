Briefly Noted: Crews working on streetlights, trails along Nieman Road in downtown Shawnee

Crews working on streetlights, trails along Nieman Road in downtown Shawnee. With Nieman Road getting repaved recently in downtown Shawnee, traffic may be easier to navigate. But the project is not quite complete. More updates can be found on the city website, but here’s what construction crews are working on this week, according to an update from Shawnee city hall on the project:

Crews are completing curb and asphalt in parking lots and near driveways on Nieman Road south of Johnson Drive.

Street lights are being installed between 55th and 57th Streets.

Crews will continue installing inlet tops on the east side of Nieman Road between Johnson Drive and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Crews are completing the 10-foot wide recreational trail on the east side of Nieman north of Johnson Drive.

Crews continue to install street light bases and conduit along the east side of Nieman Road between 60th and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

USD 232 school board honors Mill Valley girls cross country for Kansas Class 6A State Championship. The USD 232 school board honored the Mill Valley girls cross country team on Dec. 2 for the team’s Kansas Class 6A State Championship title win . Each student athlete was presented with a certificate of achievement. This is the team’s second consecutive state title. The team went undefeated against Kansas schools for the past two years; won the Greg Wilson Classic, Olathe Twilight, Baldwin Invitational, Rim Rock Farm Classic, Mark Chipman Classic, Eastern Kansas League Champions, Regional Champions, and State Champions. The team’s overall season record is 148 and 2. This year’s senior class on the team has placed 3rd, 2nd, 1st and 1st at state cross-country championships.

JoCo Library hosting panel for 3-D, abstract, 2-D mixed media artists. The Johnson County Library is hosting a panel discussion Thursday for artists Barry Anderson, Jose Faus and Cristina Albu, who are exhibiting their work at Central Resource Library this fall. The Venture into Optics discussion is an opportunity for them to provide perspectives on their work, their careers and also new works coming up. The panel takes place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park.