One killed, two injured in wreck on I-35 in Merriam

One person was killed and two others injured in a crash on Interstate 35 in Merriam on Tuesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred about 10:40 a.m. on northbound I-35 at 67th Street.

Firefighters from the Overland Park Fire Department responded along with Johnson County Med-Act and Merriam Police. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, two others were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

All northbound lanes are closed with traffic being diverted to the 87th Street exit in Lenexa. Northbound traffic on US-69 Highway is also being forced to exit at 87th Street.

