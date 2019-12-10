Accidents

One killed, two injured in wreck on I-35 in Merriam

Mike Frizzell - December 10, 2019 11:54 am
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal wreck on I-35 in Merriam this morning. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

One person was killed and two others injured in a crash on Interstate 35 in Merriam on Tuesday morning.

  The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred about 10:40 a.m. on northbound I-35 at 67th Street.  

Firefighters from the Overland Park Fire Department responded along with Johnson County Med-Act and Merriam Police. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, two others were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.  

All northbound lanes are closed with traffic being diverted to the 87th Street exit in Lenexa. Northbound traffic on US-69 Highway is also being forced to exit at 87th Street.  

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.

