Briefly Noted: Governor to lead budget listening session in Westwood

Governor to lead budget listening session in Westwood. Gov. Laura Kelly will lead a Kansan to Kansan Budget Listening Session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Westwood Atrium at the University of Kansas Health System Westwood Campus, 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway. The governor will hear about Kansans’ priorities for next year’s state budget. Following brief remarks from the governor, attendees will be divided into groups to discuss their thoughts and ideas on the budget. Doors open at 5 p.m.

K-State College of Health and Human Sciences honoring fall 2019 outstanding seniors from Shawnee. Shawnee native Shelbie McLain was among 16 graduating seniors from the Kansas State University College of Health and Human Sciences who will be recognized for “excellence in engagement, leadership, or research and creative inquiry,” according to the university. McLain, a December 2019 graduate candidate who is earning a degree in human development and family science, will receive the Outstanding Research/Creative Inquiry Award because she had made “significant contributions” to her field of study. McLain and her fellow students will be recognized at the college’s Graduation Honors and Student Awards Celebration on Friday, Dec. 13, in the K-State Student Union.

Rep. Davids invites 3rd District residents to drop off “Holiday Cards for Heroes.” Rep. Sharice Davids is inviting residents of Kansas’ Third District to participate in her office’s “Holiday Cards for Heroes” program, which gives residents the opportunity to send holiday cards to active service members. Residents can drop off cards at Davids’s Overland Park or Kansas City offices through Monday, Dec. 16. Holiday cards placed in envelopes should not be sealed. Davids’s office information is below: