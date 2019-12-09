Updates from Johnson County Community College: We put education within reach

As a cornerstone of the Johnson County community, JCCC strives to bring the best educational opportunities and experiences to campus. Don’t take it from us, a recent independent Student Satisfaction Survey found that 9 out of 10 students would return to JCCC to continue their education. Our smaller class sizes, affordable tuition rates, state-of-the-art facilities and recent campus upgrades are just a few of the ways we help build a brighter tomorrow for our students, faculty and staff.

We took to Twitter to ask our students why they chose JCCC:

“I chose JCCC because it gave me the flexibility to work and save up to eventually transfer. It’s also close to home and the price is nice too.” – Alyssa C.

“I chose JCCC because it was more financially responsible for my future! I’m so thankful JCCC will allow me to get my teaching degree without leaving the metro area as well!” – Chloe D.

“JCCC teaches Japanese and is very affordable! I was sold as soon as I walked on campus!” – Kiala

“I chose JCCC because I didn’t want to spend tens of thousands of dollars when I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life, but JCCC has allowed me to earn a degree and figure/be on track for the degree I want! Plus, proximity and hours are great!” – Courtney C.

“There are multiple reasons why I chose JCCC. The first is that I have received many recommendations to go here due to great faculty, graduation rates and campus events. The second would be that it’s affordable, of course! I wish I could get a B.A here. It’s an amazing place!” – Zanderz M.

“I chose JCCC because it’s close to home and the flexible schedules are amazing. The counselors are also so amazing and help you with whatever your schedule is. I love it here.” – Ashley

“I chose JCCC because how flexible they are and how affordable it is! Highly recommend this to everyone!” – Laney R.

These Cavaliers and many more demonstrate just how impactful a community college education can be. Join in their enthusiasm by getting to know our beautiful campus. Take a virtual tour from the comfort of your home, or schedule a visit for a more personalized experience.

Interested in becoming a JCCC student? Check out our Steps to Enroll. It’s free to apply, easy to enroll and there’s still time to take advantage of the spring class schedule. Our Admissions team is here to answer any questions at 913-469-3803 or [email protected].