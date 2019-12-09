Shawnee Mission group names local winners in National PTA’s Reflections arts competition

Last week, the Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA hosted an open to recognize the local winners of this year’s PTA Reflections arts competition.
Each year, the National PTA sets a theme for the contest, and challenges students to produce works based on that theme, from visual arts to literature, music dance and film. This year’s theme was “Look Within.”
Here in Shawnee Mission, 126 students submitted works for consideration. The honorees who earned the the SMAC PTA’s Award of Excellence and move on to competition at the state level are as follows:
Dance Choreography
- Primary division: “Courageous and Strong” by Harlow Bivens, Pawnee Elementary
- Intermediate division: “Rise Up” by Claire Martin, Corinth Elementary
- Middle School division: “I Looked Within” by Molly McCracken, Indian Woods Middle School
Film Production
- Intermediate division: “A Look Inside Bullying” by Ellie Burgess, Belinder Elementary
- Middle School division: “Will You Be My Friend?” by Olivia Garza, Lenexa Hills Elementary
- High School division: “The Notebook” by Ashleigh Neuman, Shawnee Mission West High School
Literature
- Primary division: “Who I Really Am” by Emma Hobick, Westwood View Elementary
- Intermediate division: “The Lost Boy’s Inner Self” by Brendan Few, Sunflower Elementary
- Middle School division: “The Book That Is Me” by Lachlan Smith, Westridge Middle School
- High School division: “Case Study in the Scientific Phenomena of Patient 8” by Emmett Liljegren, Shawnee Mission East High School
Music Composition
- Primary division: “Struggling Within Me” by Jiya Bhavsar, Briarwood Elementary
- Intermediate division: “Wonderful Dream” by Reagan Schneider, Highlands Elementary
- Middle School division: “Finding” by Ishya Bhavsar, Indian Hills Middle School
- High School division: “The Sadness In This Moment” by Andrew Schnake, Shawnee Mission West High School
Photography
- Primary division: “What Is Inside Matters” by Katie Barnes, Christa McAuliffe Elementary
- Intermediate division: “Buried To Life” by Delani Luttrell, Mill Creek Elementary
- Middle School division: “M4” by Oliver Whitman, Trailwood Elementary
- High School division: “A Step Inside” by Nia Duvall, Shawnee Mission North High School
Visual Art
- Primary division: “Clinch and Baby Find the Star” by Nixon Katzenmeier, Trailwood Elementary
- Intermediate division: “Deep as the Ocean” by Ari Conner, Lenexa Hills Elementary
- Middle School division: “Looking Out” by Nicole Kahn, Indian Hills Middle School
- High School division: “Globe Phobia” by Alyvia Downey, Shawnee Mission North High School
These students will be recognized ahead of the Shawnee Mission Board of Education meeting Monday, Jan. 13.