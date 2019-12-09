Shawnee Mission group names local winners in National PTA’s Reflections arts competition

Last week, the Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA hosted an open to recognize the local winners of this year’s PTA Reflections arts competition.

Each year, the National PTA sets a theme for the contest, and challenges students to produce works based on that theme, from visual arts to literature, music dance and film. This year’s theme was “Look Within.”

Here in Shawnee Mission, 126 students submitted works for consideration. The honorees who earned the the SMAC PTA’s Award of Excellence and move on to competition at the state level are as follows:

Dance Choreography

Primary division: “Courageous and Strong” by Harlow Bivens , Pawnee Elementary

, Pawnee Elementary Intermediate division: “Rise Up” by Claire Martin , Corinth Elementary

, Corinth Elementary Middle School division: “I Looked Within” by Molly McCracken, Indian Woods Middle School

Film Production

Intermediate division: “A Look Inside Bullying” by Ellie Burgess , Belinder Elementary

, Belinder Elementary Middle School division: “Will You Be My Friend?” by Olivia Garza , Lenexa Hills Elementary

, Lenexa Hills Elementary High School division: “The Notebook” by Ashleigh Neuman, Shawnee Mission West High School

Literature

Primary division: “Who I Really Am” by Emma Hobick , Westwood View Elementary

, Westwood View Elementary Intermediate division: “The Lost Boy’s Inner Self” by Brendan Few , Sunflower Elementary

, Sunflower Elementary Middle School division: “The Book That Is Me” by Lachlan Smith , Westridge Middle School

, Westridge Middle School High School division: “Case Study in the Scientific Phenomena of Patient 8” by Emmett Liljegren, Shawnee Mission East High School

Music Composition

Primary division: “Struggling Within Me” by Jiya Bhavsar , Briarwood Elementary

, Briarwood Elementary Intermediate division: “Wonderful Dream” by Reagan Schneider , Highlands Elementary

, Highlands Elementary Middle School division: “Finding” by Ishya Bhavsar , Indian Hills Middle School

, Indian Hills Middle School High School division: “The Sadness In This Moment” by Andrew Schnake, Shawnee Mission West High School

Photography

Primary division: “What Is Inside Matters” by Katie Barnes , Christa McAuliffe Elementary

, Christa McAuliffe Elementary Intermediate division: “Buried To Life” by Delani Luttrell , Mill Creek Elementary

, Mill Creek Elementary Middle School division: “M4” by Oliver Whitman , Trailwood Elementary

, Trailwood Elementary High School division: “A Step Inside” by Nia Duvall, Shawnee Mission North High School

Visual Art

Primary division: “Clinch and Baby Find the Star” by Nixon Katzenmeier , Trailwood Elementary

, Trailwood Elementary Intermediate division: “Deep as the Ocean” by Ari Conner , Lenexa Hills Elementary

, Lenexa Hills Elementary Middle School division: “Looking Out” by Nicole Kahn , Indian Hills Middle School

, Indian Hills Middle School High School division: “Globe Phobia” by Alyvia Downey, Shawnee Mission North High School

These students will be recognized ahead of the Shawnee Mission Board of Education meeting Monday, Jan. 13.