Briefly Noted: Prairie Village skate park workshop set for Dec. 10

Prairie Village skate park workshop set for Dec. 10. The city of Prairie Village is hosting a second community design workshop regarding the reconstruction of the skate park at Harmon Park. The workshop will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9100 Nall Ave. The city will gather feedback from the skateboarding community on elements of three design concepts for the skate park. Kanten Russell, with Newline Skate Parks, will present options based on feedback from the first Community Design Workshop in September.

Overland Park Republican Clay Norkey files for Kansas House District 8 seat. Overland Park resident Clay Norkey earlier this week filed to run as a Republican for the District 8 seat in the Kansas House of Representatives. Norkey is an attorney in private practice and holds a seat on the Blue Valley Recreation Commission. He and his wife, Sherri Martin are parents to nine children, all of whom are or have been students in the Blue Valley School District. “With the support and encouragement of family and friends, I’ve decided it is time to step up,” Norkey said. “The issues facing our state and our community transcend party lines. It’s time to usher in a new era of cooperation, respecting diverse opinions, and resurrecting traditional conservative values of small, effective government; low, fair taxes; and freedom from intrusive government.”