Mission gears up for change in trash collection provider, with WCA to take over Jan. 1

Be on the lookout, Mission residents: soon enough, garbage bins and trucks with a new logo will be on the streets.

WCA, a Houston-based waste management company, will start as Mission’s new solid waste collection provider starting Jan. 1, 2020. The city’s contract with Waste Management ends Dec. 31, and the city council recently chose to award a new contract to WCA after a competitive bid process.

“We’re looking forward to a relationship with WCA and being able to continue to provide comprehensive solid waste services to all of our residents,” City Administrator Laura Smith said.

Formerly known as Deffenbaugh, the Kansas City, Kan.-based Waste Management served Mission for more than 15 years. While the city renewed and renegotiated contracts with Waste Management, Smith said the city had never held a formal invitation to bid process until this year. Now, WCA has a five-year contract with the city.

“We have, for several years, been planning to go through that invitation to bid process just to see what other options might be available for our residents,” Smith said.

Residents should not experience much change as the city tried to match up collection services as much as possible, Smith said. The biggest change residents may see with the switch to WCA is that bulky item collection will occur during the fourth week of the month rather than the first week of the month, she said.

A majority of collection days should remain the same, but WCA will send residents an introductory letter with a firm collection date in December. WCA began distributing 65-gallon carts for both trash and recycling on Dec. 2 and is expected to be complete by Dec. 9.

Waste Management will begin collecting carts the week of Dec. 9 on residents’ regular trash collection day, according to the release. The city’s contract with WCA doesn’t begin until Jan. 1, but residents can begin using the WCA carts prior to that date.