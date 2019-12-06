Briefly Noted: Local school teams pick up $2,500 each for Science City project proposals

Local school teams pick up $2,500 each for Science City project proposals. The De Soto School District Voyagers was one of three school teams in northeast Johnson County to win $2,500 for their creative ideas for an exhibit at Science City. Mill Creek Middle and Brookwood Elementary also received checks for their project proposals. The school teams were honored at the Burns & McDonnell Battle of the Brains awards ceremony at Union Station this week. The teams can use the money for STEM education at their schools.

Catholic Education Foundation awards $2.4 million in scholarships for students in northeast Kansas. The Catholic Education Foundation on Wednesday presented a check for more than $2.4 million in scholarships to Archbishop Joseph F. Naumman and Dr. Vincent Cascone, Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas. Twenty-five Catholic schools in the archdiocese, including John Paul II Catholic School in Overland Park, St. Joseph School in Shawnee and Bishop Meige High School in Roeland Park, received scholarship funds from the Catholic Education Foundation this year. Scholarship funds are available to students in low-income households attending Catholic elementary (K-8) and high schools. The majority of families receiving scholarship funds have incomes below $24,000 and would not be able to afford a private, college-preparatory education without tuition assistance.

Shawnee celebrating the holidays at Christkindlmarkt. The city of Shawnee is hosting its annual Christkindlmarkt in downtown Shawnee on Saturday. This annual event, formerly known as Christmas Around Town, is free and includes family-friendly activities. The festivities start at 2 p.m. at City Hall, 11110 Johnson Drive, with Shawnee’s Sister Cities Christkindlmarkt, live entertainment, kids’ crafts and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Mayor Michelle Distler will present the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund to Shawnee Community Services and Sunflower House, and the night ends with lighting the mayor’s Christmas Tree. The city will shut down a stretch of Johnson Drive between Nieman Road and King Street from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. There will be marked detours during the closure. Parking is available at City Hall, the Sister Cities Park and Splash Cove.