Raising Cane’s opens first Lenexa restaurant

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers on Thursday celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Johnson County and its first restaurant in Lenexa.

Raising Cane’s is located at 12056 W. 95th St., the former site of a Winstead’s restaurant, which closed in April. The new restaurant marks the ninth Raising Cane’s in the Kansas City area, fifth in Kansas and 480th system-wide.

“Kansas City loves Raising Cane’s, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to continue our expansion in the area with our new Lenexa location,” said Monica Padilla, general manager. “We’ve hired an exceptional crew to join us in serving our one love to everyone in the area and we’re looking forward to getting even more involved in the community.”

The parking lot of the new restaurant was filled with restaurant staff, city leaders and future customers lined up for giveaways. KC Wolf of the Kansas City Chiefs and Blue of Sporting KC joined in the festivities Thursday morning.

As part of the opening ceremony, Raising Cane’s staff Matt Carle also recognized new staff member Ky-Shai Watts with the Spirit Award because of her energy and enthusiasm on the team and how she “best represents Cane’s and all the culture that we have.”

In his remarks, Mayor Michael Boehm said he was glad to have Raising Cane’s open a restaurant in the city.

“Welcome to Lenexa, glad to have you here,” he said, speaking directly to the new restaurant staff members. “You make this hometown community feel and connections with our community. I know that’s a big plank for the organization, to go out into the community and invest in you, to create leaders. Obviously, you have a great time and focus on providing a quality product.”

Raising Cane’s will be open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.