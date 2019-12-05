Mission Gateway names design team for Tom Colicchio-curated food hall, says construction to begin in 2020

Mission Gateway this week announced MG2 and NSPJ Architects will lead design efforts for the Tom Colicchio-curated food hall.

MG2 is a global design and architecture firm that takes on interior design, planning and brand strategy projects. Kansas City-based NSPJ Architects has experience with mixed-use projects as well as “high-end custom homes” in the area.

“I was so impressed with the design put forth by MG2 and NSPJ,” Colicchio said in a news release. “It captures the spirit of what we’re working to achieve in Kansas City. Their combined experience and expertise will bring something truly unique to Mission Gateway.”

Construction on the project is expected begin within the first six months of 2020, and each amenity will open one at a time between 2020 and 2021, according to the release.

The food hall will offer “freshly prepared foods, experiential dining, shopping and entertainment,” according to the release. Rooftop space, outdoor events, a rotating art installation and more will also be part of the project.

Timothy Homburg, NSPJ co-president and principal, said the firm is excited for its partnership with MG2 and the opportunity to work on a unique design.

“We are thrilled to apply our expertise with designing mixed-use communities and food halls to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience at Mission Gateway,” Humburg said in the release.

Construction crews have been making progress on the Cinergy entertainment complex located adjacent to the food hall site facing Roe Blvd. That 90,000 square foot facility will include movie theaters, bowling alleys, a rope course and other activities.