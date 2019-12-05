Briefly Noted: Lancer Dancer Booster Club hosting annual dance clinic for K-8 students

Lancer Dancer Booster Club hosting annual dance clinic SM East Lancer Dancer Clinic. The SM East Lancer Dancer Booster Club is hosting its annual Lancer Dancer dance clinic for all girls in grades K-8 interested in learning dance technique and new dances. No dance experience is necessary, all dances will be suited to grade level, and all schools are welcome. Walk-ins are also welcome. The dance clinic is 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at SM East, 7500 Mission Road, Prairie Village. The participants are invited back on Tuesday, Jan. 7 to perform the dances at the SM East basketball games that evening. The clinic is a fundraiser for the Lancer Dancer Booster Club and funds costumes and competitions expenses for all three teams at SM East. Check-in starts at 12:30 p.m. More registration details and online registration is on the Lancer Dancers’ website.

Lenexa advances preliminary development plan for Boutique Retirement Club at Canyon Farms. The city of Lenexa earlier this month approved a preliminary development plan for Boutique Retirement Club at Canyon Farms. The developer plans to build a 139-unit multi-family residential facility for retirement-aged residents, in a facility to be located at 18200 Prairie Star Parkway. It includes a three- and four-story building with several amenities, including a pool, restaurant, bar, exercise room, library, lounge, salon, theatre, worship space and small dog park. The facility will have units with a mixture of one, two and three bedrooms. The developer received a deviation from parking requirements, from 264 to 214 parking stalls, saying the development needs fewer parking spaces for retirees. There is room to add parking on the north side of the project area. The Lenexa council on Nov. 19 unanimously approved the preliminary development plan and rezoning from planned neighborhood office to planned residential high-density.

Lenexa approves preliminary plan for College West Business Park. The Lenexa council on Nov. 18 unanimously approved preliminary plans for College West Business Park, an office/warehouse/retail development. The project includes three single-story buildings and will be located at the northwest corner of College Boulevard and Lackman Road.