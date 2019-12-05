Best Bets for the Weekend: Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Sar-Ko Aglow, shop ’til you drop

There’s no denying the magic in the air this time of year. Maybe it’s all my pine-scented candles, or the fact that it snowed in October, but 2019 finds me extra ready for Christmas. Check out all the fun to be had this weekend:
- Is it the Best Christmas Pageant Ever? You be the judge this weekend (and next) at the Culture House in Oak Park Mall. This Christmas classic follows the outrageous shenanigans of the Herdman siblings, or “the worst kids in the history of the world.”
- Sar-Ko Park receives the holiday treatment this Friday at Sar-Ko Aglow. See Santa, listen to carolers and witness the lighting ceremony at 6 pm.
- Head over to Matt Ross on Saturday morning for Overland Park’s Indoor Holiday Market. Find treats, beverages, arts and crafts, and jewelry, in addition to boxed gift items.
- Elf is by far our household’s favorite holiday movie. I am sure our kids would love Music Theatre Kansas City’s showing of Elf the Musical this weekend (and next), which is based on Will Ferrell’s hilarious Christmas-loving character.