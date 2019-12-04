Sponsored Post

Your Health: Beginner’s guide to essential oils

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - December 4, 2019 10:00 am


For centuries, people have valued essential oils for their many health benefits. Today, essential oils are used not only in aromatherapy, but also in natural beauty and cleaning products. In fact, you can make a variety of homemade products perfect for gifting using only a few basic essential oils.

On December 7th and December 14th, AdventHealth is hosting a “make and take” essential oils class where you can learn how to make bath and beauty products for your gift giving. Get ready for the class by checking out MyHealthKC’s Beginner’s Guide to Essential Oils.

MyHealthKC.com is your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories