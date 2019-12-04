Local Christmas tree lots benefit BSA troops, Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation

The early bird gets the worm — or the Christmas tree, in this case. If you’re itching to get a fresh-cut tree up as soon as possible, there are plenty of local options. Here’s a guide to local Christmas tree lots and farms, with information on the types of trees they offer, a price range and hours of operation.

BSA Troop 282

Location: Leawood United Methodist Church, 2915 W. 95th Street

Trees for sale: Frazier Fir, Balsam Fir, Scotch Pine and White Pine

Price range: $40 to $160

Tree origin: Michigan

Trees sold per year: Approximately 350 trees

Proceeds go to: General troop activities including a 10-day summer camp at H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation near Osceola, Mo.

Hours: Monday’s and Friday’s 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday’s 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday’s from 11:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

BSA Troop 199

Location: Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 6630 Nall Avenue

Trees for sale: Scotch Pine, White Pine, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir

Price range: $30 to $200

Tree origin: Wisconsin

Trees sold per year: Just under 1,500

Proceeds go to: General troop activities, summer camp and camp-outs.

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cedar Valley Forest

Location: Eastern DeSoto, 29145 W. 83rd Street

Trees for sale: White pine, Scotch Pine, Norway Spruce and Canaan Firs for the choose and cut selection; Fraser Firs, Canaan Fir and Douglas Fir for the pre-cut selection

Price range: $80 to $200

Tree origin: Michigan

Trees sold per year: Around 400

Hours: Weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hessacres

Location: Near Mill Creek Middle School in Lenexa, 24250 W. 83rd Street

Trees for sale: Several varieties of Scotch Pine

Price range: Flat rate of $65

Tree origin: Mostly Michigan, some from Wisconsin and some are local

Trees sold per year: About 50

Hours: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to dusk and Sundays from 1:30 to dusk through mid-December.

Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation

Location: Shawnee Indian Mission, 3403 W. 53rd Street

Trees for sale: Fraser Fir, Balsam Fir, White Pine

Price range: $32 to $99

Tree origin: Wisconsin and Oregon

Trees sold per year: The number of trees sold grows from year to year, but this year the foundation has 830 trees.

Proceeds go to: Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation’s operating costs, which help keep the site open year round. A portion will also go to local Boy Scout troops that help bag and load the trees.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.