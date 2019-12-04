Briefly Noted: Olathe passes non-discrimination ordinance on 4-3 vote; Main Street Partnership PAC endorses Weir

Olathe council approves non-discrimination ordinance. Before a standing room only crowd Tuesday, the Olathe City Council approved a non-discrimination ordinance with legal protections for LGBTQ+ individuals, making it the second largest city in Johnson County to adopt such a measure. The council voted 4-3 to approve the draft NDO during the course of a four-hour meeting. Olathe is the 14th Johnson County city to take the step.
Republican Main Street Partnership PAC announces endorsement of Sara Hart Weir for District 3 Congress seat. Republican Main Street Partnership PAC has announced its endorsement of Sara Hart Weir for Kansas’ 3rd District. “Sara Hart Weir has a keen, compassionate understanding for the kitchen-table issues facing her suburban Kansas community,” said Sarah Chamberlain, president and chief executive officer of Republican Main Street Partnership PAC. “No one is better equipped to fight for Kansas’ 3rd District in Washington, D.C.” Hart Weir is part of Republican Main Street Partnership PAC’s first slate of “Suburban Candidate” endorsements, according to the organization.
KDOT advises motorists to ‘winterize’ vehicles before snowy weather returns. The Kansas Department of Transportation has released a list of tips for motorists to “winterize” their vehicles before the snowy weather returns. The organization noted that last year was “one of the most active winter seasons the Kansas/Missouri bi-state area has seen in many years.” Here’s a list of tips:
- Pack an emergency car kit in case you get stranded: A winter emergency car kit could contain a flashlight with extra batteries, jumper cables, general first aid kit, tire chains, blanket, extra clothes, non-clumping kitty litter for traction, flares or reflective triangles, cell phone with extra batteries, drinking water, non-perishable food items, window washer solvent, ice scraper, snow brush and shovel.
- Check the tires: Tires should always be inflated to their specified poundage and have enough tread to handle all road conditions. To check tire tread, insert a quarter into the tire tread upside down, with Washington’s head going in first. If the top of his head is visible at any point around the tire, you need new tires.
- Check the windshield wipers, fluid, and defroster: Make sure wipers and the defroster are in good working order. Verify that windshield washer fluid reservoirs are filled with no-freeze washer fluid.
- Check the battery: At 32 degrees, a car battery is 35 percent weaker than at warmer temperatures. At zero degrees, a car’s battery loses approximately 60 percent of its strength. A battery load test performed by a qualified technician will determine a battery’s strength for winter starts.
- Check the engine coolant system: Antifreeze is important because it is used to cool the car’s engine, as well as protect it from freezing in cold weather.