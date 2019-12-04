Briefly Noted: Olathe passes non-discrimination ordinance on 4-3 vote; Main Street Partnership PAC endorses Weir

Olathe council approves non-discrimination ordinance. Before a standing room only crowd Tuesday, the Olathe City Council approved a non-discrimination ordinance with legal protections for LGBTQ+ individuals, making it the second largest city in Johnson County to adopt such a measure. The council voted 4-3 to approve the draft NDO during the course of a four-hour meeting. Olathe is the 14th Johnson County city to take the step.

Republican Main Street Partnership PAC announces endorsement of Sara Hart Weir for District 3 Congress seat. Republican Main Street Partnership PAC has announced its endorsement of Sara Hart Weir for Kansas’ 3rd District. “Sara Hart Weir has a keen, compassionate understanding for the kitchen-table issues facing her suburban Kansas community,” said Sarah Chamberlain, president and chief executive officer of Republican Main Street Partnership PAC. “No one is better equipped to fight for Kansas’ 3rd District in Washington, D.C.” Hart Weir is part of Republican Main Street Partnership PAC’s first slate of “Suburban Candidate” endorsements, according to the organization.

KDOT advises motorists to ‘winterize’ vehicles before snowy weather returns. The Kansas Department of Transportation has released a list of tips for motorists to “winterize” their vehicles before the snowy weather returns. The organization noted that last year was “one of the most active winter seasons the Kansas/Missouri bi-state area has seen in many years.” Here’s a list of tips: