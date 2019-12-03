Shawnee police investigating reported pistol whipping, robbery

Shawnee Police are investigating after a person was pistol-whipped during a reported robbery early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a duplex in the 6300 block of Hallet shortly before 1 a.m. on a report of a person bleeding from the head.

At the scene, Sergeant Nick Pike confirmed that officers were investigating a robbery, during which one person was injured.

Recorded radio traffic indicates the person was pistol-whipped and robbed. Sgt. Pike said the victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers set a perimeter in the area and called out a K-9 to search for the suspect. No suspects were located during the area search. Police have not released any suspect information.

The victim was treated and released from an area hospital.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

UPDATE: Major Jason Brunner of the Shawnee police says the suspect in the incident is believed to be a black man who is approximately 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. No arrests have been made as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.