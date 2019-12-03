Roeland Park council approves city boundary change for the first time since 1959

The Roeland Park city council in November adopted a resolution changing the city boundary for the first time in 60 years.

“Roeland Park just got a little bigger,” Mayor Mike Kelly said.

When a city boundary is changed by the addition or exclusion of land, Kansas state law requires that city to declare, via a resolution, a city boundary before Dec. 31. This year, Roeland Park annexed 1.269 acres of land at the northeast corner of Roe Avenue and Johnson Drive.

Following the sale of the lot to Sunflower Medical Group for $1.2 million, Roeland Park had to annex a portion of the lot owned by the city of Mission. The lot was also rezoned from single family residential to planned office to accommodate for the 30,000 square-foot, two-story medical office building.

The city boundary resolution passed unanimously and with no discussion.