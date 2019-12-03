Briefly Noted: Governor appoints SMSD board president Brad Stratton as new KPERS trustee

Governor appoints SMSD board president Brad Stratton as new KPERS trustee. Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed Brad Stratton of Overland Park, board president of the Shawnee Mission School Board, to the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System Board of Trustees. He was sworn in at the November 2019 board meeting. The KPERS board is responsible for trust fund investment oversight, adopting actuarial assumptions, and hiring and monitoring the executive director and outside service providers, including investment managers and consultants, according to KPERS. Stratton is president and chief executive officer of Overland Park Wealth Management. He is also a former chairperson of the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce. He is also a former chairperson of the REACH Healthcare Foundation, Leadership Kansas Program, United Community Services of Johnson County, and the Overland Park Civil Service (Police) Commission.

Olathe Planning Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand files for Johnson County Commission. Olathe resident and planning commissioner Shirley Allenbrand has filed to run for the Johnson County Commission in District 6. The non-partisan position will be on the ballot Nov. 3, 2020. District 6 includes Olathe, parts of De Soto and Spring Hill, and Edgerton and Gardner and is represented by incumbent Commissioner Mike Brown.