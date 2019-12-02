Updates from Johnson County Community College: Upcoming holiday events

As a cornerstone of the Johnson County community and surrounding areas, JCCC strives to bring the best events, activities and performances to campus – all in an effort to educate and connect with our neighbors, students, faculty and staff.

We have several can’t-miss events lined up to close-out the year, like a celebrity chef presentation about health and wellness – just in time for the holiday season!

Visit by the Lunch Lady

Chef Ann Cooper, the white tablecloth celebrity chef-turned-renegade lunch lady, is transforming the chicken nugget/rubber fries school lunch. Join us on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. in Polsky Theatre to learn how her advocacy work is bringing healthy, fresh-cooked meals to school cafeterias across America. You might even learn a thing or two to take back to your own kitchen!

Ann Cooper is a celebrated author, chef, educator and enduring advocate for better food for all children. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, she has been a chef for more than 30 years, with 15 of those in school food programs.

In addition to Chef Ann’s presentation, David Smith, JCCC Professor of Hospitality Management, will lead a discussion about how the College is planting healthy eating habits via the on-campus Open Petal Farm and the Children’s Garden at our Hiersteiner Child Development Center.

This free presentation is open to the public and wraps up our 50th Anniversary celebration. Please RSVP so we know how many guests to expect!

Mark Your Calendars

Our events calendar is bursting with free holiday-themed concerts and performances:

Don’t Miss Out!

To stay up to date on all upcoming happenings, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or visit our events page.