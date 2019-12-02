State senate candidate Ethan Corson releases list of endorsements from Shawnee Mission area elected officials

The race for a local state senate seat in next year’s cycle is getting active early.

Former Kansas Democratic Party Executive Director Ethan Corson today released a list of local elected officials who are endorsing his campaign for the Senate District 7 seat being vacated by Barbara Bollier, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Corson announced in October he would seek the seat. Three weeks later, four-term Rep. Stephanie Clayton, who changed party affiliation from Republican to Democrat late last year, announced she would seek the seat as well. At this point no Republicans have announced plans to run.

The list of endorsements includes 21 sitting and recently elected local officials, all in non-partisan positions.