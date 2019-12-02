Lenexa approves final plans for Stortropolis Self Storage near Falcon Valley Golf Course

After the developer made some changes to address concerns from neighbors, Lenexa has advanced a project to build a self-storage facility near the Falcon Valley Golf Course and surrounding homes.

Lenexa city leaders on Nov. 19 unanimously approved a final plan for Stortropolis Self Storage, a facility that includes three buildings and a total of 609 storage units on about 5 acres on the southeast corner of West 102nd Street and Cherry Lane.

The project area lies among single-family homes, a golf course, an apartment complex and some commercial property, including a Price Chopper grocery store. K-10 Highway lies to the south of the site. Development is expected to occur in one phase.

Neighboring residents had raised a number of concerns in September about the possible intrusiveness of the project to their neighborhood, including issues with increased traffic and crime and decreased property values.

Since then, the developer, Schlagel & Associates, made a few changes to the architectural design and screening from the neighboring homes. This included slightly lowering the height of one of the buildings, and removed signage and reduced the number of windows on the north side of Building A (the building closest to Price Chopper). Here are some other changes:

Interior light fixtures are to be angled toward the interior walls and doors, and not toward the windows

Internal lights must be turned off by 10 p.m. on the north side of Building A

Overhead door colors changed from green to blue

Fencing around the facility has been modified to include more solid fencing along the north property line and along the east elevation of Building B, abutting The Dunes of Falcon Valley clubhouse

Additional evergreen trees will be installed along the northeast and east property lines

Curtis Petersen, an attorney from Polsinelli representing Stortropolis for the project, said the lighting signified one of the bigger changes to the project. The developer plans to reduce the impact of lighting on neighboring homes by ensuring interior lights don’t shine out the windows on the north side of Building A, and also by using warmer lights — around 3,000 Kelvin.

Petersen added that the revised plans in terms of light pollution will be less intrusive than what an office building would have caused (an office building was originally proposed on the site nearly two decades ago).

“It’s very important to the developer to make this kind of investment, and… hopefully you’ve seen earnestness and a significant compromise as we’ve listened to neighbors and this body and planning commission along the way,” Petersen said.

No one from the public gave comments Nov. 19 on the issue.

Councilmember Tom Nolte recused himself from discussions and voting on the matter, citing a conflict of interest.