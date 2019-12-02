Briefly Noted: Mill Valley, Bishop Miege win football titles

Mill Valley, Bishop Miege win football titles. Bishop Miege and Mill Valley High Schools had some precious cargo to cart home over the weekend, as the teams both brought home state football titles. Miege won its sixth consecutive 4A title with a 68-7 win over Andover Central. Mill Valley took the 5A title with 40-31 win over Wichita Northwest. [Football team brings home state title after 40-31 shootout victory over Wichita Northwest — Mill Valley News | Make it 6 for Miege: Stags cruise past Andover Central, claim another Kansas 4A crown — The Kansas City Star]
