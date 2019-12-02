After less than a year in business, The Boardroom Family Pub in Overland Park closes

After less than a year in business, The Boardroom Family Pub in Overland Park has closed.

Jon Steel, the owner, said he closed the restaurant at 8725 Metcalf Ave. around Sept. 20. He does not plan to reopen the restaurant, and did not provide a reason for closing.

The Boardroom opened its doors in February 2019, according to the restaurant website. The concept for the restaurant was to serve as public house “where everyone can drink, eat, and enjoy board games.”

The space was most recently home to Berbiglia’s Roost, which opened in fall 2016 and closed about a year ago. Prior to that, the space housed the short-lived Pacific Buffet. It was home to a Fuddruckers location for years.