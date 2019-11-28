Best Bets for the Weekend: Small business Saturday, luminary walk and Cider Mill Christmas

Happy Thanksgiving! Hope you’re feeling stuffed and full of gratitude for our beautiful planet. There are some lovely events happening this weekend if you can peel yourself off the couch.
- Tomorrow is Black Friday (Google Calendars tells me this is now a national holiday…) so the day after must be Small Business Saturday. Head over to the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center for Small Business Saturday Holiday Mart.
- I’m still slightly traumatized from last year’s Luminary Walk at the Overland Park Arboretum (I knew my nephew would run off and get lost I just didn’t know it would happen more than once?), but at this point it’s become a family tradition.
- Louisburg Cider Mill is a beautiful place to be during the holiday season. Check out their second annual Tree Lighting Ceremony this Saturday night.