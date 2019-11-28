Best Bets for the Weekend: Small business Saturday, luminary walk and Cider Mill Christmas

Julia Westhoff - November 28, 2019 11:00 am

Happy Thanksgiving! Hope you’re feeling stuffed and full of gratitude for our beautiful planet. There are some lovely events happening this weekend if you can peel yourself off the couch.

    • Tomorrow is Black Friday (Google Calendars tells me this is now a national holiday…) so the day after must be Small Business Saturday. Head over to the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center for Small Business Saturday Holiday Mart.
    • I’m still slightly traumatized from last year’s Luminary Walk at the Overland Park Arboretum (I knew my nephew would run off and get lost I just didn’t know it would happen more than once?), but at this point it’s become a family tradition.
    • Louisburg Cider Mill is a beautiful place to be during the holiday season. Check out their second annual Tree Lighting Ceremony this Saturday night.

