Happy Thanksgiving, Shawnee Mission!

Jay Senter - November 27, 2019 11:15 am

Happy Thanksgiving, Shawnee Mission!

If we haven’t mentioned it lately, we are exceedingly thankful for those of you who follow the site, and exponentially more thankful for the nearly 3,000 of you who are subscribers.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


We wouldn’t be able to produce truly local coverage of Shawnee Mission without you.

Save for any really big breaking news, we’ll be taking Thursday and Friday off to spend time with family — but we’ll be back Monday with fresh coverage of our community.

Have a great holiday, everyone!

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories