Briefly Noted: Local law enforcement participating in Thanksgiving Safe Arrival campaign

Local law enforcement participating in Thanksgiving Safe Arrival campaign. Beginning Monday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 1, law enforcement agencies across Kansas, including multiple in northeast Johnson County, will participate in the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation will underwrite overtime enforcement efforts that aim to remove impaired drivers from roads and ticket unrestrained vehicle occupants, according to a news release from the Lenexa Police Department. The goal is to raise awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and the importance of seatbelt usage by all vehicle occupants. The day before Thanksgiving has more impairment-related crashes than any other day of the year, according to KDOT.

Fatality accident on I-29 that killed Shawnee man still unsolved a year later. A fatality hit-and-run crash that occurred on Nov. 21, 2018, remains unsolved more than a year later. On Thanksgiving last year, 60-year-old Larry Whittet of Shawnee was pronounced dead at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph after the accident on I-29 where his truck collided with another vehicle that a witness said fled the scene. Whittet’s Dodge truck was southbound on I-29 when it began to skid after a collision with another vehicle and overturned after striking an embankment near mile marker 48.8, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. [Fatality accident still unsolved a year later — St. Joseph News-Press]