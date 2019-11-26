Briefly Noted: Lenexa to consider adopting Complete Streets plan by year’s end

Lenexa to consider adopting Complete Streets plan by year’s end. In recent discussions with staff, Lenexa city leaders have fleshed out some more details on its Complete Streets program. The city plans to incorporate elements of Complete Streets into the city’s capital improvement program. Steve Schooley, transportation manager for the city, said the Complete Streets program will act as a guide for the city in developing future transportation infrastructure in the city. The city plans to consider accepting the Complete Streets plan by the end of 2019, and also adopt the city’s proposed capital improvement program, which incorporates Complete Streets in more than a dozen projects. In the future, the city may also consider making changes to its ordinances that accommodate Complete Streets. Proposed projects in the near future with Complete Streets elements include:

95th Street and Santa Fe Trail Drive

99th Street and Clare Road

Quivira Road from 75th to 87th

95th Street and Loiret Boulevard

Gleason Road from Prairie Star Parkway to 97th Terrace

Little Mill Creek Trail Crossing at 87th Street Parkway

Lackman Road mixed-use bike/hike trail

Westbound, eastbound traffic reduced to one lane on 95th from State Line to Lee Blvd. For the next two weeks, 95th Street from State Line to Lee Boulevard will be reduced to one lane for both westbound and eastbound traffic while Kissick Construction Company performs concrete pavement repairs on 95th Street.

Windows shattered in acts of vandalism at SM Northwest. Multiple windows were shattered at Shawnee Mission Northwest when someone shot at them with a BB gun overnight last week. In an email to parents, school officials said the incident happened at 11 p.m. on Wednesday and that the shattered windows were located near the auxiliary gym entrance. School was in session like normal on Thursday. [Windows vandalized at Shawnee Mission Northwest — KCTV]