Updates from Johnson County Community College: Join us for lunch!

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, we don’t know about you, but food is top-of-mind over here at Johnson County Community College! Whether you’re visiting JCCC for a lecture, performance or want to swing by for lunch, you can enjoy award-winning dining options while on campus. Our Dining Services caters to a variety of cravings, and we’re even preparing special holiday meals next month! Read on to learn more about our dining locations.

Café Tempo

Nestled between the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art and Regnier Center, Café Tempo features upscale lunch options that include salads, soups, panini sandwiches and desserts. Vegetarian options are always available.

Café Tempo is open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. and has convenient indoor and outdoor seating. Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m., followed by lunch from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Stop by anytime for a hot coffee or pastry!

The Food Court

Our Food Court features some well-known establishments like Pizza Hut, Chick-fil-A and Firehouse Subs. If you’re looking for more of a homemade taste, the daily selection of soups and hot bar items are hard to beat! The Food Court also features an extended salad bar, complete with a yogurt parfait station and daily gluten-free and vegetarian options.

Want even more reasons to check out the Food Court? The salad bar is half-price on Fridays, and hot bar items are discounted every day starting late afternoon. We also feature an omelet station every Wednesday morning during breakfast service.

The Food Court is open from 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday and is open until 3 p.m. on Fridays. Keep us in mind for Saturday lunch, too! Saturday hours are 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Market

Combining the intimacy of a coffee shop with the ease of a convenience store, the new JCCC Market has something for everyone. Located on the first floor of the Student Center, the Market features a daily selection of house-made smoothies, warm donuts, garden salads and deli sandwiches (cold or toasted). Starting at 10:30 a.m., the Market also offers a Pop-Up Chef Station with hot food specialties during lunch hours.

Stop by Monday – Thursday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., and until 4 p.m. on Fridays.

Holiday Specials

Mark your calendars and bring your appetite to these upcoming themed meals:

Dec. 11 – Holiday Veg Out at Café Tempo

A once-a-month vegetarian meal special

A once-a-month vegetarian meal special Dec. 12 – Holiday Dinner in the Food Court

Served buffet style

Served buffet style Dec. 12 – Holiday Sundae Bar in the Market

Vanilla ice cream with all the fixings!

Follow Dinning Services on Twitter and Facebook for daily specials (complete with mouthwatering pictures!).