Mission Sustainability Commission sponsors holiday light recycling program through January

The Mission Sustainability Commission on Nov. 19 kicked off their latest effort to reduce waste: a holiday light recycling program. Mission Sustainability Commissioner Terri Baugh said the Deffenbaugh Industries, Inc., Johnson County landfill is only expected to last until 2030.

“[The holiday light recycling program] reduces a huge amount of waste going into the landfill,” Baugh said. “They [holiday lights] will be 100% recycled.”

Members of the public can drop off holiday lights at Mack True Value, 6004 Johnson Drive, through Jan. 17 for ongoing collection. The commission will also have a box to collect lights at the Sylvester Powell Jr., Community Center, 6200 Martway Street.

The commission will handle the payment and replacement for the boxes filled with lights. Whether the lights are dead or old and unused, each part of the light will be recycled by Midwest Recycling Center, an electronics certified recycler.

A Jackson County nonprofit, Southeast Enterprises, offered a similar program in previous years, Baugh said. Holiday lights were collected at Kansas City, Mo., libraries and Ace Hardware stores across the metro area, but a loss of money caused the program to be cancelled, Baugh said.

“Our Sustainability Commission desperately wanted to find a replacement for that service,” Baugh said. “Therefore, I contacted Mack’s and they said they were willing to host the program all the way from the middle of December to the middle of January.”

The Commission will host another kick off event at Sylvester Powell on Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m.