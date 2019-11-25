Briefly Noted: Lenexa, Overland Park switching to LED on some shared streetlights

Lenexa, Overland Park switching to LED on some shared streetlights. Lenexa and Overland Park are collaborating on a project to replace leased lights the cities share along border streets Rosehill Road from Lenexa Drive to 103rd Street and street lights on 103rd Street from Noland Road to Quivira Road. Additional streetlights will be installed on the south side of 103rd Street near the eastern and western ends of the project. The project also includes the replacement of one residential street light that is on an adjacent cul-de-sac north of 103rd Street. The street lights on 103rd Street and on the adjacent cul-de-sac are outdated street lights and will be connected to a new street lighting system. The project also involves converting the streetlights to LED for energy efficiency. Overland Park’s estimated cost will be $34,169 while Lenexa’s cost will be $321,313. The Lenexa city council on Nov. 5 voted 5-0 to approve a contract with Total Electric to lead the project. Councilmembers Joe Karlin and Tom Nolte were absent.

Shawnee approves Campbell Family Estates plan on Clare Road. The Shawnee city council earlier this month approved a zoning plan that splits about 5 acres of an existing property with a single-family home at 6120 Clare Road into two lots, thus allowing a two-lot single-family residential subdivision on the site. This rural-style road and other undeveloped parts on the western side of the city continue to see new residential growth, with Campbell Family Estates being the latest of these plans. The property owners plans to keep the existing home on site and construct a new single-family home on the newly created lot. Both home will have their own driveways on Clare Road. The Shawnee city council on Nov. 12 voted 7-0 to approve the zoning for the plan. Councilmember Stephanie Meyer was absent. There was no discussion or public comment.

Daytime lane closures at 95th Street and Pflumm Road in Lenexa start Monday. The southbound lane of Pflumm Road from 95th Street to south of 95th Terrace and the outside lane of westbound 95th Street between Widmer Road and Haskins Street will be closed daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday, Nov. 25 for about three days, weather permitting. These closures will accommodate utility work in the area. Both roadways will remain open to two-way traffic.