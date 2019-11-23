Officer-involved shooting team investigating after gunfire in Lenexa, crash in Shawnee

The Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team has been activated after a Lenexa officer reportedly shot at a suspect’s vehicle around 2 p.m. Saturday.

A witness who lives in the 8400 block of Pflumm Circle tells Operation 100 News that an unfamiliar man approached her husband, shortly before Lenexa police arrived. When an officer arrived, the man drove through a front yard, according to the witness. The officer fired several times at the suspect vehicle, leaving glass behind in the witness’ front yard.

Recorded radio traffic indicates a county-wide assist the officer call was dispatched, bringing officers from across the county to the area. The Lenexa officer lost sight of the suspect vehicle on northbound Pflumm Road near 83rd Street. Officers from as far away as Fairway and Olathe responded on the call for assistance.

A Shawnee K-9 officer spotted the suspect vehicle, a gray Chevrolet Impala, at the intersection of Blackfish Parkway and Pflumm Road. According to recorded radio traffic, the Shawnee officer pursued the suspect vehicle westbound on Blackfish Parkway. The suspect crashed into a pickup truck and mini-van at the intersection of Midland Drive and Lackman Road.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics transported the suspect, only identified as a man in his mid-20s, to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with a single gunshot wound to his left wrist. It is unclear if occupants of any other crashed vehicles were transported to the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is handling the investigating of the crash scene in Shawnee. Technicians from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Criminalistics Lab were seen mapping and documenting the crime scene in the Lenexa front yard.

Shawnee and Lenexa police both redirected questions to the Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team, which has yet to release any information or announce a public information officer.

