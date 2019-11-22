SUV strikes pedestrian Friday evening on Shawnee Mission Parkway

Mike Frizzell - November 22, 2019 7:30 pm
An SUV struck a man on Shawnee Mission Parkway, possibly as he was attempting to cross the street, on Friday evening. Photo credit Mike Frizzell

A man in his late teens was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition after an SUV hit him on Shawnee Mission Parkway on Friday evening.

Shawnee police, firefighters, and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the intersection of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Flint Street for the crash just after 6:20 p.m. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes, just west of Flint Street.

Recorded radio traffic from the scene indicates the man may have been attempting to cross Shawnee Mission Parkway when he was struck. The vehicle that hit him remained at the scene.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the man to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with a life-threatening head injury.Shawnee Police have two lanes of westbound Shawnee Mission Parkway closed as they investigate the crash.

No other details were immediately available. Check back with this report for updates.

