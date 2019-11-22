Block demonstrates CityPlace video panel capabilities ahead of Overland Park vote next month

Motorists on U.S. Highway 69 this week got another preview of some of the visuals that might become part of the skyline if Overland Park grants developer Ken Block’s request for a special use permit on his CityPlace office project.

The WellSky corporate office building at CityPlace, located just west of U.S. 69 several blocks south of the I-435 interchange, features a bank of video panels along its roofline that can be programmed to display any number of visuals. Block Real Estate Services held a demonstration of the LED boards’ capabilities this summer by featuring an animation of an abstract painting by Jeff Hanson, the visually impaired artist from Johnson County. A city committee recommended approval of the special use permit, which is set to go before the council for consideration early next month.

On Wednesday, Block held a second demonstration, showing four separate concepts for the kinds of displays that could be put up on the boards: a seasonal display, an artistic display, a holiday display, and an awareness campaign. Block is requesting the ability to be able to run displays on the panels outside regulations in the city’s signage ordinance. The company says the panels will not be used for advertising.

A video demonstrating the panels’ animation capabilities provided by Block is embedded below: