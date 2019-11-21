Briefly Noted: Last day to bring new socks to Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center

Last day to bring new socks to Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center. Thursday is the last day to drop off new socks at the Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center. The city of Mission has been collecting new, white socks for people experiencing homelessness.

Stephene and Dennis Moore, former 3rd District congressman, open up about challenges of Alzheimer’s disease. Dennis Moore, a former U.S. congressman who represented Kansas’ 3rd district from 1999-2011, and his wife, Stephene, have been fighting a public battle against Alzheimer’s disease. Although he has a good long-term memory, his short-term memory has deteriorated so much that he had to move into a senior living facility for his own safety. He was diagnosed in 2012 but has continued to stay in the public eye, advocating for acceptance as well as early diagnosis, research and a cure. [Alzheimer’s tortuous journey: Stephene and Dennis Moore open up about new challenges — KSHB]

The Lost Cowgirl Revue, Humbird performing at Green Guitar Folk House. Indie-folk band Humbird and singer Siri Undlin, music artists from Minneapolis, Minnesota, will perform live Saturday at the Green Guitar Folk House in Lenexa, offering experimental folk and environmental Americana music infused with classic orchestral compositions. The Lost Cowgirl Revue with guest Chris Hudson opens the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the folk house, located at Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church. The Green Guitar Folk House accepts donations for tickets, and all concert donations are paid at the door. Reservations can be made in advance.