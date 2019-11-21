Best Bets for the Weekend: PV tree lighting, Lenexa holiday market, kid-friendly escape room

You would not believe how many Frozen 2-related events are taking place this weekend. Honestly, I’m not sure I’m ready to have my household dominated by all things Elsa again – I feel like we just got out of the last round. If you’re looking for something else to do, read on.
- Tonight is one of our favorite events of the year, the Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting in Prairie Village. Enjoy appearances from Santa, Dancerz Unlimited, and a local choir (always my favorite part) as well as treats and cocoa. Money raised for the Mayor’s Holiday Tree Fund helps qualified Prairie Village residents with utility assistance, home maintenance, food assistance, and other vital needs.
- If we start now perhaps holiday shopping can be enjoyable and not a mad rush ending in exhaustion and disappointment (#storyofmylife). Lenexa’s Holiday Farmer’s Market has a sweet lineup of locally raised, grown and made products this Saturday morning.
- Pretty sure all the kids I know would totally love the concept of an escape room. This weekend at Ernie Miller kids face up against Owen the Outlaw, who captured their beloved owl and ferret. Teams must beat the clock by solving puzzles and using clues to unlock both rooms to help the animals make a great escape in Escape Room: Rescue the Animals.