2020FIT: Welcoming 3 new staff members!

One of the things we’re most proud of here at 2020FIT is our amazing staff — and with good reason. We hear from our clients all the time about how much they love the fun, positive environment our coaches and operational staff set.

And we’re excited to introduce you to three recent additions to the team here as we continue to grow:

We welcomed Peyton Smith and Gabby Torline to our coaching staff this fall. Peyton was a four-sport athlete in high school who went on to play baseball in college. When a back injury brought his college athletics career to an end, he started to explore ways to build overall fitness and balance. CrossFit proved a great approach.

“I became a coach because I am passionate about helping others be a better version of themselves,” he said. “There truly is nothing like watching people achieve their goals, whether that be the first pull up, losing some unwanted weight or getting their life back on track.”

Gabby was a college athlete as well, playing volleyball. She was drawn to coaching out of her personal passion for health and wellness.

“I love helping people,” she said. “I think that is one of the most satisfying things to be able to do in life, and as a coach, I get the enjoyment of doing that every day!”

We’re also lucky to have welcomed Katy Peal as our new community engagement and social media coordiantor. Katy’s here to help us ensure that the positive vibes of the 2020FIT community don’t stop at the gym’s walls.

Help us welcome these great new members of the 2020FIT team!