Sponsored Post

Your Health: Foods That boost your immune system

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - November 20, 2019 10:00 am

One of the best ways to combat the cold and flu this season is to fuel your body with immune-boosting foods. For instance, elderberry can help reduce the severity and/or duration of viral infections through immune-boosting antioxidants and vitamins.

In this article from MyHealthKC, Dr. Megan Schlick, ND, naturopathic doctor with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission Holistic Care, details the most powerful foods you can eat to support your immune system this winter.

MyHealthKC.com is your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories