Prairie Village looking to pilot curbside food waste, glass recycling programs

The Prairie Village city council this week gave preliminary approval to pilot a program for curbside pick up of food waste and glass recycling.

The pilot program proposal comes after the city’s environmental committee along with councilmembers Jori Nelson and Tucker Poling asked city staff to research ways to keep more reusable waste out of the landfill.

The pilot will be rolled out to 198 homes in the city, spread across all six wards. Two vendors — Compost Collective KC and Republic Services — will try out food waste collection services. GlassBandit KC will offer the glass recycling service.

Compost Collective will be trying out bi-weekly pickup of compostable food waste at 94 homes, and Republic will be piloting a weekly food waste approach at 104 homes. City staff will use data from both pilots to determine whether weekly or bi-weekly composting pickup would be viable across the city.

At Monday’s council meeting, Poling noted that food waste was a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Consequently, he said, it made sense for the city to take a hard look at how to reduce food waste from winding up in the landfill.

“Any reduction in the amount of food waste is going to be a significant contribution to our support of sustainability efforts,” Poling said.

GlassBandits will be trying out a bi-weekly curbside pickup of glass recycling at 194 households.

The six month pilot program will cost a total of $18,266, which will be taken out of the city’s solid waste fund.

The map below highlights the program test site locations:

Contracts with GlassBandit, Compost Collective KC and Republic will come back before the city council for final approval next month. Residents in the pilot program areas will be able to opt out of the program through Jan. 10. The timeline envisioned by the city would have bins delivered to pilot households in late January with collection set to begin in early February.

Once contracts are approved, the city will begin contacting residents in the test site locations to inform them about the details of the programs.