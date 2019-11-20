Briefly Noted: Johnson County Christmas Bureau accepting donations through Nov. 22

Johnson County Christmas Bureau accepting donations through Nov. 22. The Johnson County Christmas Bureau is accepting donations for its 2019 Holiday Drive through Friday, Nov. 22. The following items, which should all be new, are needed from the bureau’s wish list this year:

Children’s winter clothing

Educational toys for newborn to age 12

Gifts for teens (sports balls, beauty items, room decor)

Household gifts (small appliances, bedding, towels)

Personal care & cleaning items (shampoo, deodorant, paper towels)

Hats & gloves for all ages

Slippers and slipper socks

Robes

Blankets

(New or gently used) books for all ages and coats

CityPlace office building in Overland Park to demonstrate animated lighting displays ahead of city council vote. Block Real Estate Services will stage a demonstration at CityPlace of its architectural lighting by featuring several types of animated light displays, prior to the Overland Park City Council taking action on its request for a special use permit for the use of lighting displays as public art. The Overland Park city council will consider the special use permit Dec. 2. The lighting displays will take place from 5 to 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at CityPlace Corporate Centre III, WellSky Corporate Office, 11300 Switzer Road. Parking is available east of the building.

Stolen trailer of veteran meals found, but most of the meals are gone. A stolen trailer with more than 12,000 meals for local veterans was found Friday morning in Kansas City, Kansas. Most of the meals were gone.A local food bank had packed more than 12,000 meals to donate to Friends In Service Of Heroes (F.I.S.H), a local veteran service organization. The meals were going to be delivered to the Kansas City VA Medical Center on Thursday. [Trailer with thousands of meals for homeless veterans recovered with most of food gone — KMBC]