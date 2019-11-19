Briefly Noted: St. James Academy, One Heart Project working to combat teenage suicide, improve youth health and wellness

St. James Academy, One Heart Project working to combat teenage suicide, improve youth health and wellness. St. James Academy in Lenexa, the One Heart Project Kansas/Missouri and Sources of Strength are working together to offer a program called “Youth Strength” to improve youth health and wellness with a specific focus on preventing teenage suicide. The organizations are launching the program with a two-day workshop hosted by Sources of Strength, Nov. 21 for staff training and Nov. 22 working with students at St. James Academy. Youth Strength is a One Heart Project Program, partnering with local Catholic schools, with initial funding by Kansas City businessman Kevin Dunn. The One Heart Project, a local nonprofit focused on at-risk youth in the juvenile justice system and foster care, organized the program following a series of sessions titled “Dream Days” with St. James Academy. Following the Nov. 21-22 kickoff and training, St. James Academy will start a three-year program following the Sources of Strength model.

Developer plans turning vacant religious facility into Hoss and Brown Engineering Office Building in Shawnee. Developer Neil Bartley of Midland Holdings LLC is planning to turn a vacant 3,200 square foot religious facility into the Hoss and Brown Engineering Office Building on the northwest corner of Midland Drive and Maurer Road. City staff noted the building on about 3.4 acres of land has been vacant “for some time.” The developer plans to add 5,725 square feet to the facility as part of construction and expansion. The project required rezoning the site from residential estates to professional office. Some residents at a planning commission meeting Oct. 7 had concerns about traffic, lighting and the preservation of trees. City staff and the developer addressed those concerns, citing a minimal impact from traffic and code enforcement of site lighting. The developer also plans to leave half the site undeveloped and wooded open space. The Shawnee city council on Oct. 28 unanimously approved the rezoning item. There was no discussion or public comment.