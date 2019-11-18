Updates from Johnson County Community College: The Kansas Small Business Development Center at JCCC

10 million people from over 170 countries are participating in Global Entrepreneurship Week happening Nov. 18 – 24. This is the perfect opportunity to remind all local entrepreneurs of the advantages the Kansas Small Business Development Center (KSBDC) at Johnson County Community College has to offer small business owners!

The Regnier Center at JCCC is home to the KSBDC, which is one of eight regional centers in the state of Kansas. There are approximately 1,000 centers across the country. Our business advisors have the experience and knowledge to work with small business owners and entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey. The on-campus team provides comprehensive, in-depth and long-term assistance through advising and training.

How Can We Help?

If you’re a start-up company or an aspiring entrepreneur, we have a variety of informative workshop topics including:

Writing a business plan

Choosing a legal structure

Creating financial projections

Determining the feasibility of your business idea

If your dream business is already up and running, we can help you grow it! We offer training opportunities focused on:

Strategic planning

Small business management

Financial analysis

Buying/selling a business

Marketing strategies

The KSBDC at JCCC can also help your business gain international status. Work with a Certified Global Business Professional for:

International trade readiness assessments

International market research

Market entry

Assistance with obtaining working capital loans and receivables guarantees

Success Stories

Earlier this year, two JCCC KSBDC companies were recognized at the annual KSBDC Emerging, Existing and Exporting Businesses of the Year Ceremony at the state capitol in Topeka:

Safely Delicious – Lisa Ragan has expanded her allergy- “friendly” snack-foods into a thriving, world-wide business. Her passion for producing snacks that look and taste like other snacks, even though they lack the top 11 food allergens, are now being sold in major grocery chains, specialty retailers and online outlets. When Lisa first sought assistance from the KSBDC at JCCC, she had many questions. According to Lisa, “I do not have a business background so having someone there to direct questions to has been great.” She and her business advisor even continue to meet regularly to develop her marketing and distribution strategies.

Wolcott Foods – When Ron Tilman first reached out for assistance from the KSBDC at JCCC, his meal preparation business operated out of a small, 600-square-foot kitchen adjacent to his home on the farm. With the help of his KSBDC business advisor, Ron was able to plan a profitable expansion of space and marketing tactics. “A great deal of the credit for our successes goes to the Kansas SBDC,” Ron says, “but it takes a vision and hard work to create the kind of success that Wolcott Foods has seen.”

Take the Next Steps

The KSBDC at JCCC is solely focused on helping Kansas small businesses achieve their goals. For more information, contact a team member at [email protected] or 913-469-3878.