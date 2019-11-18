Two sustain serious injuries after car crash on Metcalf Monday morning

Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash at about 9:30 a.m. Monday on Metcalf Avenue.

Overland Park police were first to arrive on scene and reported the crash was located in the southbound lanes of Metcalf, just south of 79th Street, according to recorded radio traffic.

The driver of the convertible was extricated from his vehicle by Overland Park firefighters and was said to be in critical condition.

Johnson County Med-Act public information officer Alyson Angell confirms two people were transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center by ambulance. One was in critical condition, the other in stable condition.

Overland Park Police redirected all southbound traffic to westbound 79th Street as the crash scene was investigated and then cleaned up. Both southbound lanes were back open to traffic about an hour later.

Police have not released any information regarding this crash. Check back with this report for updates.